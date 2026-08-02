Amundi Has $77.42 Million Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Amundi lowered its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,641 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,718,874 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.24% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $77,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9,525.4% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 33,982,610 shares of the company's stock worth $278,725,000 after buying an additional 33,629,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,024,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,655,000. Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21,045.4% during the 4th quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 4,365,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $358,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,817 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at $287,627,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, Director Rodney F. Hochman bought 1,618 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,364.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,364.54. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.01 per share, with a total value of $63,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $863,363.02. This represents a 7.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 12,618 shares of company stock worth $805,175 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting GE HealthCare Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting GE HealthCare Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Better-than-expected earnings and raised guidance: GE HealthCare reported adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, exceeding the $1.04 consensus estimate, while revenue of $5.30 billion also topped expectations. Revenue increased 5.8% year over year, and management raised its full-year EPS outlook. GE HealthCare Q2 2026 Earnings Call Summary

GE HealthCare reported adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, exceeding the $1.04 consensus estimate, while revenue of $5.30 billion also topped expectations. Revenue increased 5.8% year over year, and management raised its full-year EPS outlook. Positive Sentiment: Record backlog and solid demand: Strong orders growth and a record backlog support expectations for future revenue growth and helped reinforce the bullish case for GEHC. Analysts highlighted the backlog as evidence of durable demand for the company’s medical technology and imaging products. GE HealthCare Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Strong orders growth and a record backlog support expectations for future revenue growth and helped reinforce the bullish case for GEHC. Analysts highlighted the backlog as evidence of durable demand for the company’s medical technology and imaging products. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support increased: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $75 to $85 and maintained an “overweight” rating. BTIG Research also forecast substantial appreciation, providing additional support for the shares. Wells Fargo Raises GE HealthCare Price Target

Wells Fargo raised its price target from $75 to $85 and maintained an “overweight” rating. BTIG Research also forecast substantial appreciation, providing additional support for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Execution remains a key issue: Some analysis described demand as strong but execution as weaker, suggesting investors will watch margins, delivery performance and the company’s ability to convert its backlog into sustained earnings growth. GE HealthCare Strong Demand, Weak Execution

Some analysis described demand as strong but execution as weaker, suggesting investors will watch margins, delivery performance and the company’s ability to convert its backlog into sustained earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder investigations create legal uncertainty: Multiple law firms announced or continued investigations into possible securities-law violations and solicited investors who lost money. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but they may weigh on sentiment and raise potential litigation concerns. GEHC Securities Fraud Investigation

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC opened at $68.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $89.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 9.33%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEHC. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Argus reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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