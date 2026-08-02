Amundi Has $78.54 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,225,806 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 294,328 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.35% of Tyson Foods worth $78,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 293.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 516 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3,842.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 552 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Tyson Foods from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $70.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $57.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Tyson Foods's payout ratio is presently 160.63%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

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