Amundi Has $79.82 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Amundi raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,310 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.34% of PPG Industries worth $79,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $727,340,000 after buying an additional 5,351,103 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,990,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $716,256,000 after buying an additional 2,295,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,355,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PPG Industries by 321.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,287,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $244,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PPG Industries by 85.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,507,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $267,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $126.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PPG Industries

More PPG Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting PPG Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: PPG’s reaffirmed 2026 earnings guidance and planned share repurchases could support per-share earnings and suggest management remains confident in its outlook. One analysis estimates the stock may be about 11% undervalued. PPG Industries could be 11% undervalued

PPG’s reaffirmed 2026 earnings guidance and planned share repurchases could support per-share earnings and suggest management remains confident in its outlook. One analysis estimates the stock may be about 11% undervalued. Positive Sentiment: PPG continues to attract attention as a dividend stock, offering income support that may appeal to long-term investors while the share price remains below its prior-year high. Why PPG is a great dividend stock

PPG continues to attract attention as a dividend stock, offering income support that may appeal to long-term investors while the share price remains below its prior-year high. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup cut its PPG price target to $121 from $125 while maintaining a neutral rating. UBS lowered its target to $125 from $130 and also kept a neutral rating, while RBC reduced its target to $122 from $129 with a sector-perform rating. The revised targets still imply upside from the current share level, but the cuts signal more cautious near-term expectations. Citigroup lowers PPG price target

Citigroup cut its PPG price target to $121 from $125 while maintaining a neutral rating. UBS lowered its target to $125 from $130 and also kept a neutral rating, while RBC reduced its target to $122 from $129 with a sector-perform rating. The revised targets still imply upside from the current share level, but the cuts signal more cautious near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights a critical test for PPG’s coatings demand and margins. Investors are watching whether the company can convert revenue growth into stronger profitability amid potentially difficult market conditions. PPG faces a crucial coatings test PPG faces a critical margin test

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.2%

PPG opened at $110.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $133.43. The company's 50 day moving average price is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. PPG Industries's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from PPG Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio is 40.69%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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