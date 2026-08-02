Amundi Has $83.83 Million Stock Position in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Amundi grew its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 406.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 851,807 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 683,723 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.67% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $83,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam bought a new position in BJ's Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the company's stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth $1,094,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,115 shares of the company's stock worth $29,773,000 after purchasing an additional 66,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $105,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 73,016 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $7,303,060.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 282,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,238,646.60. The trade was a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Scott Schmadeke sold 16,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $1,520,805.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,812.07. The trade was a 44.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BJ. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ's Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.93.

Read Our Latest Report on BJ

BJ's Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $97.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $110.92. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.71.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BJ's Wholesale Club, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BJ's Wholesale Club wasn't on the list.

While BJ's Wholesale Club currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here