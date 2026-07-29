Amundi Has $844.98 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Amundi decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,097,263 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 763,068 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.44% of NextEra Energy worth $844,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Indivisible Partners acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 458,141 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,780,000 after buying an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,016,630 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $81,615,000 after buying an additional 120,389 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 619,640 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $49,884,000 after buying an additional 20,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 137,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Wall Street Zen raised NextEra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

Key NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: NextEra’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with adjusted EPS of $1.15 versus the $1.03 consensus estimate and revenue of $7.53 billion, up 12.4% year over year. The company maintained its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook of $3.92 to $4.02, reinforcing confidence in its earnings trajectory.

NextEra’s second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with adjusted EPS of $1.15 versus the $1.03 consensus estimate and revenue of $7.53 billion, up 12.4% year over year. The company maintained its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook of $3.92 to $4.02, reinforcing confidence in its earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted surging electricity demand, a 35.1-gigawatt backlog and growing data-center hubs. These trends position NextEra as a major utility beneficiary of artificial-intelligence and hyperscale data-center expansion while leaving its long-term earnings-growth targets intact. NEE Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Power Demand Growth

Management highlighted surging electricity demand, a 35.1-gigawatt backlog and growing data-center hubs. These trends position NextEra as a major utility beneficiary of artificial-intelligence and hyperscale data-center expansion while leaving its long-term earnings-growth targets intact. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary increasingly frames NextEra as one of the utility sector’s leading AI-power investments. Unlike equipment suppliers, NextEra owns and develops the generation capacity that can serve new data-center demand, potentially providing long-term contracted growth. NextEra Energy Is Becoming the Utility Sector's Biggest AI Power Bet

Investor commentary increasingly frames NextEra as one of the utility sector’s leading AI-power investments. Unlike equipment suppliers, NextEra owns and develops the generation capacity that can serve new data-center demand, potentially providing long-term contracted growth. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital raised its price target from $94 to $96 and reiterated an “Outperform” rating, signaling additional potential upside based on the company’s earnings and demand outlook.

BMO Capital raised its price target from $94 to $96 and reiterated an “Outperform” rating, signaling additional potential upside based on the company’s earnings and demand outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Heavy searches for NEE on Zacks indicate elevated investor attention, but search activity alone does not establish a change in fundamentals or valuation. Investors Heavily Search NextEra Energy

Heavy searches for NEE on Zacks indicate elevated investor attention, but search activity alone does not establish a change in fundamentals or valuation. Negative Sentiment: As a capital-intensive utility, NextEra remains exposed to interest-rate movements, financing costs and execution risks associated with expanding generation and transmission capacity. Its premium valuation could also limit gains if AI-related growth expectations are not realized.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $89.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 32.40%.The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 55.96%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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