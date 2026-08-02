Amundi Has $91.42 Million Stock Position in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Amundi lessened its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG - Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208,245 shares of the company's stock after selling 334,404 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.66% of Regency Centers worth $91,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,183,667,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,572,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $877,261,000 after buying an additional 168,884 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 10.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,004,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $756,967,000 after buying an additional 931,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,110,000 after buying an additional 67,739 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,261,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,167,000 after buying an additional 287,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company's stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. Regency Centers Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $83.66.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Regency Centers's payout ratio is presently 102.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regency Centers to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 274,615 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $21,529,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $626,708.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,614,435.14. This represents a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 283,782 shares of company stock valued at $22,255,898 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

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