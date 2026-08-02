Amundi Has $93.43 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Amundi lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,037 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 176,965 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.71% of Avery Dennison worth $93,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,918 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $1,209,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Weiss Ratings cut Avery Dennison from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $221.00 to $209.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $201.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Avery Dennison

Key Stories Impacting Avery Dennison

Here are the key news stories impacting Avery Dennison this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat estimates: Avery Dennison reported adjusted earnings of $2.89 per share versus the $2.47 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $2.46 billion, above the $2.30 billion forecast. Revenue increased 10.9% year over year, supported by pricing, productivity gains and volume growth. Avery Dennison Q2 earnings report

Avery Dennison reported adjusted earnings of $2.89 per share versus the $2.47 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $2.46 billion, above the $2.30 billion forecast. Revenue increased 10.9% year over year, supported by pricing, productivity gains and volume growth. Positive Sentiment: Materials Group showed strong momentum: Materials Group sales rose 15.9% to approximately $1.80 billion, helping offset a 0.5% decline in Solutions Group sales. Net income increased 8% to $204.1 million, and the company returned $347 million to shareholders through dividends and repurchases during the first half. Avery Dennison Q2 sales and earnings

Materials Group sales rose 15.9% to approximately $1.80 billion, helping offset a 0.5% decline in Solutions Group sales. Net income increased 8% to $204.1 million, and the company returned $347 million to shareholders through dividends and repurchases during the first half. Positive Sentiment: Analyst confidence improved: JPMorgan raised its price target from $185 to $190 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying roughly 11.5% potential upside from the referenced price. The upgrade reinforces investor optimism following the earnings release. JPMorgan raises Avery Dennison price target

JPMorgan raised its price target from $185 to $190 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying roughly 11.5% potential upside from the referenced price. The upgrade reinforces investor optimism following the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance supports the bull case but requires execution: Avery Dennison provided full-year 2026 reported EPS guidance of $9.40 to $9.70. The earnings call highlighted continued benefits from pricing and productivity, but investors will monitor whether those gains persist as demand conditions evolve. Avery Dennison earnings and guidance analysis

Avery Dennison provided full-year 2026 reported EPS guidance of $9.40 to $9.70. The earnings call highlighted continued benefits from pricing and productivity, but investors will monitor whether those gains persist as demand conditions evolve. Negative Sentiment: Destocking is a risk: The company flagged possible customer destocking in the second half, which could pressure volumes and temper the earnings momentum reflected in the latest quarter. Solutions Group’s year-over-year sales decline also signals uneven performance across the portfolio. Avery Dennison Q2 earnings analysis

The company flagged possible customer destocking in the second half, which could pressure volumes and temper the earnings momentum reflected in the latest quarter. Solutions Group’s year-over-year sales decline also signals uneven performance across the portfolio. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may weigh on sentiment: Reported insider activity showed 24 sales and no purchases over the past six months, including substantial selling by senior executives. While insider transactions do not necessarily reflect operating expectations, the imbalance may concern some investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $160.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $199.54.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.42. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 7.62%.The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Avery Dennison's payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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