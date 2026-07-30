Amundi Increases Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 970,693 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 149,224 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.36% of Deere & Company worth $546,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of DE stock opened at $611.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $588.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $579.78. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $433.00 and a 1 year high of $674.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 10.09%.The firm's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deere & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $752.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Deere & Company from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $642.98.

View Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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