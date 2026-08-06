Amundi Increases Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR - Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,970 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.29% of Extreme Networks worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,112,223 shares of the technology company's stock worth $318,219,000 after purchasing an additional 349,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,664,493 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $94,314,000 after buying an additional 213,094 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 5,234,900 shares of the technology company's stock worth $78,942,000 after buying an additional 262,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,247,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $48,975,000 after buying an additional 230,617 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 301.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,971,718 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $49,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,373 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Extreme Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Extreme Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Extreme Networks reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share, exceeding the $0.29 consensus estimate and rising from $0.25 a year earlier. Revenue of $338.55 million also surpassed expectations of $332.49 million and increased 10.3% year over year. Extreme Networks Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Extreme Networks reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share, exceeding the $0.29 consensus estimate and rising from $0.25 a year earlier. Revenue of $338.55 million also surpassed expectations of $332.49 million and increased 10.3% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 outlook was stronger than consensus, calling for earnings of $0.27-$0.29 per share versus $0.26 expected and revenue of $334 million-$339 million versus $332.3 million. Full-year EPS guidance of $1.28-$1.33 also exceeded the $1.21 analyst consensus.

Management’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 outlook was stronger than consensus, calling for earnings of $0.27-$0.29 per share versus $0.26 expected and revenue of $334 million-$339 million versus $332.3 million. Full-year EPS guidance of $1.28-$1.33 also exceeded the $1.21 analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: Needham lowered its price target to $35 from $38 but maintained a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from the recent trading level. The broader analyst consensus remains “Moderate Buy,” with an average target of $32.83. Benzinga

Needham lowered its price target to $35 from $38 but maintained a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from the recent trading level. The broader analyst consensus remains “Moderate Buy,” with an average target of $32.83. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares for approximately $1.49 million, reducing his direct ownership by 3.04%. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which reduces its significance as a current bearish signal. Extreme Networks CEO Insider Sale

CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares for approximately $1.49 million, reducing his direct ownership by 3.04%. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which reduces its significance as a current bearish signal. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s reaction suggests investors may have expected an even stronger outlook or are locking in gains after a sharp run-up. Extreme Networks also trades at a high earnings multiple, leaving the shares vulnerable to disappointment despite the quarterly beat.

The stock’s reaction suggests investors may have expected an even stronger outlook or are locking in gains after a sharp run-up. Extreme Networks also trades at a high earnings multiple, leaving the shares vulnerable to disappointment despite the quarterly beat. Negative Sentiment: Needham’s target reduction from $38 to $35 introduces a more cautious valuation signal, even though the firm retained its buy rating.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In other news, insider Katayoun Motiey sold 30,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $930,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,479.02. This trade represents a 19.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren sold 19,521 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $483,730.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 219,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,452.24. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 422,182 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,205 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $26.19 on Thursday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company's 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 81.88% and a net margin of 1.30%.The company had revenue of $338.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Extreme Networks has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.280-1.330 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc NASDAQ: EXTR is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company's product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme's Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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