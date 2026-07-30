Amundi Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Amundi lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,573,448 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,766 shares during the period. Amundi's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $531,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 49.4% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,565,074 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,880,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,307,428,000 after buying an additional 1,750,824 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,163,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,093,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $636,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SurgoCap Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $496.25.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $373.83 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $427.21 and its 200 day moving average is $383.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $223.70 and a 52-week high of $479.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%.The business had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 21.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,124. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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