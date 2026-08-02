Amundi Increases Position in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Amundi increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY - Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,361,211 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 875,331 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.46% of Annaly Capital Management worth $71,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,803 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,978 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 39.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 17.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 541,733 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,003,000 after buying an additional 80,481 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 20.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 833.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,617 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $59,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JonesTrading reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.50) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $22.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 43.66% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.2%. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Annaly Capital Management's dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company's core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

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