Amundi Increases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Amundi increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) by 175.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 773,315 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 492,301 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 1.61% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $133,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,972 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $12,198,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,471 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,411,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director James C. Foster sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $16,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,109,100. This represents a 70.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $232.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.26 and a 12 month high of $242.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 4.59%.The business had revenue of $995.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $250.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $220.75.

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Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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