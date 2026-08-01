Amundi Increases Stock Position in Masco Corporation $MAS

Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,152,818 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 320,230 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 1.07% of Masco worth $129,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Masco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,414 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Masco by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,555 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,832 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Masco Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:MAS opened at $71.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $70.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. Masco Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $83.64.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.32. Masco had a return on equity of 2,379.08% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Masco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Masco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Get Our Latest Report on MAS

More Masco News

Here are the key news stories impacting Masco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Masco reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.64, well above the $1.32 analyst consensus. Pricing actions, cost savings and an $85 million net tariff-refund benefit helped lift margins. Masco Earnings Rise as Pricing and Tariff Refunds Lift 2026 Margins

Masco reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.64, well above the $1.32 analyst consensus. Pricing actions, cost savings and an $85 million net tariff-refund benefit helped lift margins. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to $4.40-$4.60, supported by pricing and the tariff refund. Truist maintained a Buy rating and set an $85 price target, implying meaningful upside from recent levels. Masco raises 2026 EPS outlook

Management raised its fiscal 2026 EPS outlook to $4.40-$4.60, supported by pricing and the tariff refund. Truist maintained a Buy rating and set an $85 price target, implying meaningful upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted MAS as a potentially attractive value stock, while its valuation—about 16 times earnings—could appeal to investors if housing and repair-and-remodel demand improves. Why Masco is a Strong Value Stock

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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