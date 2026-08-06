Amundi Invests $5.03 Million in Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,089 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $5,025,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.08% of Hexcel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HXL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hexcel by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,501 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 7.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,360 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $234,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 14.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 274,522 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $15,033,000 after buying an additional 34,822 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 138.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hexcel from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hexcel from a "peer perform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hexcel from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.18.

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Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $104.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.78. Hexcel Corporation has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $111.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.08 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 7.76%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Hexcel's payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel's product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

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