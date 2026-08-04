Amundi Lowers Holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Amundi trimmed its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,251 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after selling 10,529 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.17% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $29,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $264.00 target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $257.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.5%

DICK'S Sporting Goods stock opened at $200.85 on Tuesday. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $244.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.22 and a 200 day moving average of $212.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio is currently 47.53%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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