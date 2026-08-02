Amundi Lowers Stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Amundi trimmed its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,422,219 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 48,816 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 1.89% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $89,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HASI. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 24.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,396 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 28,834 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,526 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 27.9% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,355 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 411,353 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,117,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of HASI stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 12.10.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $124.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.24 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 12.80%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.90.

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About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

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