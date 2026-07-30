Amundi Lowers Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Amundi cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,585,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 885,636 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.32% of Charles Schwab worth $524,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 8.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $33,412,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,719 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 121,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 991,262 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $93,159,000 after buying an additional 178,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Piper Sandler set a $118.00 price objective on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Trending Headlines about Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large share repurchase planned: Schwab reportedly intends to buy back $20 billion of stock. The program could reduce shares outstanding, support future earnings per share and signal confidence in the company’s cash generation and valuation. Charles Schwab to buy back $20 billion of stock

Schwab reportedly intends to buy back $20 billion of stock. The program could reduce shares outstanding, support future earnings per share and signal confidence in the company’s cash generation and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised earnings estimates: Erste Group increased its FY2026 EPS forecast to $6.50 from $6.34 and its FY2027 forecast to $7.85 from $7.64. The revisions reinforce the earnings outlook following Schwab’s latest quarterly beat, when revenue rose 20.9% year over year and EPS exceeded consensus. Charles Schwab analyst earnings estimates

Erste Group increased its FY2026 EPS forecast to $6.50 from $6.34 and its FY2027 forecast to $7.85 from $7.64. The revisions reinforce the earnings outlook following Schwab’s latest quarterly beat, when revenue rose 20.9% year over year and EPS exceeded consensus. Positive Sentiment: Investment in market infrastructure: Schwab led a Series B funding round for Provable Markets, which is developing securities-finance technology covering pre-trade, execution and post-trade processes. The investment could provide strategic exposure to modernized trading infrastructure, although its direct financial impact is unclear. Provable Markets Series B funding

Schwab led a Series B funding round for Provable Markets, which is developing securities-finance technology covering pre-trade, execution and post-trade processes. The investment could provide strategic exposure to modernized trading infrastructure, although its direct financial impact is unclear. Positive Sentiment: Solid fundamentals and shareholder returns: Recent quarterly results beat expectations, while Schwab also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share. Analysts maintain a broadly favorable “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $119.94. Charles Schwab earnings, dividend and analyst ratings

Recent quarterly results beat expectations, while Schwab also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share. Analysts maintain a broadly favorable “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $119.94. Neutral Sentiment: Robo-adviser exit: Schwab is reportedly ditching its robo-adviser platform. The move may reduce costs and allow greater focus on core brokerage and wealth-management operations, but it could also mean giving up a channel for attracting younger and digitally oriented investors. Why Charles Schwab is ditching its robo-adviser platform

Schwab is reportedly ditching its robo-adviser platform. The move may reduce costs and allow greater focus on core brokerage and wealth-management operations, but it could also mean giving up a channel for attracting younger and digitally oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: CNBC identified Schwab as one of the financial firms connected to investment accounts disclosed by President Donald Trump. The association raises Schwab’s visibility but does not indicate a material change to its operating outlook. Financial firms connected to Trump investment accounts

CNBC identified Schwab as one of the financial firms connected to investment accounts disclosed by President Donald Trump. The association raises Schwab’s visibility but does not indicate a material change to its operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling adds a modest caution signal: Several executives sold shares, including General Counsel Peter Morgan III and executives Jonathan Beatty and Nigel Murtagh. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, limiting their value as evidence of bearish convictions, but they may still weigh on sentiment.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 93,408 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total value of $9,774,213.12. Following the sale, the chairman owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,390,765.44. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 32,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total value of $3,426,817.47. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,667.72. The trade was a 36.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 335,848 shares of company stock worth $34,934,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $104.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.90 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Charles Schwab's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

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