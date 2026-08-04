Amundi Lowers Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Amundi cut its stake in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,196,991 shares of the company's stock after selling 270,101 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.18% of CNH Industrial worth $24,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNH. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 31.0% during the first quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 48,225 shares of the company's stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CNH Industrial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,535,764 shares of the company's stock worth $38,893,000 after buying an additional 216,782 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,828 shares of the company's stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,090 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 487,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 5.6%

CNH opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 12.27. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. CNH Industrial N.V. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.31. The business's fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.77 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.13%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.460 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore set a $12.25 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CNH Industrial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings and revenue exceeded expectations: CNH reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.13, above the $0.11 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 2% year over year to $4.8 billion, slightly ahead of the $4.77 billion forecast. CNH Industrial Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

CNH reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.13, above the $0.11 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 2% year over year to $4.8 billion, slightly ahead of the $4.77 billion forecast. Positive Sentiment: 2026 guidance was narrowed toward the high end: CNH now expects adjusted diluted EPS of $0.41 to $0.46, compared with the prior consensus centered at $0.41. The company also maintained its expectation for roughly flat Agriculture sales, 5%–10% Construction sales growth and $200 million–$400 million of industrial free cash flow. CNH Industrial Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

CNH now expects adjusted diluted EPS of $0.41 to $0.46, compared with the prior consensus centered at $0.41. The company also maintained its expectation for roughly flat Agriculture sales, 5%–10% Construction sales growth and $200 million–$400 million of industrial free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Construction demand and shareholder returns provided support: Construction revenue increased 12% to $866 million, and CNH returned approximately $200 million through dividends and share repurchases. Management also cited dealer inventory normalization and aging equipment fleets as potential signs of a future agriculture-cycle recovery.

Construction revenue increased 12% to $866 million, and CNH returned approximately $200 million through dividends and share repurchases. Management also cited dealer inventory normalization and aging equipment fleets as potential signs of a future agriculture-cycle recovery. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call emphasized cost discipline, dealer-network consolidation, quality improvements and investment in future equipment and technology while the Agriculture segment remains near the bottom of its cycle. The stronger-than-expected report also helped lift shares of rival Deere, suggesting favorable read-through for agricultural-equipment stocks. CNH Industrial Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call emphasized cost discipline, dealer-network consolidation, quality improvements and investment in future equipment and technology while the Agriculture segment remains near the bottom of its cycle. The stronger-than-expected report also helped lift shares of rival Deere, suggesting favorable read-through for agricultural-equipment stocks. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and cash generation deteriorated: Reported net income fell 35% to $141 million, adjusted Industrial Activities EBIT margin declined to 4.0% from 5.6%, and quarterly industrial free cash flow dropped to $150 million from $451 million.

Reported net income fell 35% to $141 million, adjusted Industrial Activities EBIT margin declined to 4.0% from 5.6%, and quarterly industrial free cash flow dropped to $150 million from $451 million. Negative Sentiment: Market and cost pressures remain significant: Agriculture EBIT fell 35% as weak South American volumes, unfavorable product mix, tariffs, higher labor expenses and increased research and development spending offset revenue growth. Financial Services net income also declined 18%, while past-due receivables increased, particularly in South America.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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