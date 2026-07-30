Amundi Lowers Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Amundi reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,108,709 shares of the software company's stock after selling 409,593 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 1.00% of Autodesk worth $504,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $245.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.86. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.50 and a 52-week high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $323.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Janesh Moorjani bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.67 per share, with a total value of $494,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,079,786.31. This represents a 5.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $189.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $756,800. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,644. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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