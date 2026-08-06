Amundi Makes New Investment in Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 536,646 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock, valued at approximately $8,060,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayban increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 6,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayban now owns 2,039 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,651 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vodafone Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered Vodafone Group from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $13.13 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Vodafone Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VOD

Vodafone Group Price Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vodafone Group PLC has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The business's 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96.

Vodafone Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.2766 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 376.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group plc is a British multinational telecommunications company headquartered in London. It provides a wide range of communications services to consumer and enterprise customers, including mobile voice and data, fixed-line broadband, cable and pay-TV, and wholesale network services. The company also offers business-oriented solutions such as cloud and hosting, managed networks, unified communications, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and platform services.

Vodafone operates through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and partner arrangements across multiple countries, with a particularly large presence in Europe and in several African markets.

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