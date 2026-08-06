Amundi Purchases 144,458 Shares of Huntsman Corporation $HUN

Amundi grew its holdings in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN - Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,645 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 144,458 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.27% of Huntsman worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,912 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $178,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,590 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,062,972 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $106,878,000 after buying an additional 2,772,563 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,364,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $66,131,000 after buying an additional 3,351,265 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,969,687 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $69,697,000 after buying an additional 336,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huntsman by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,950,777 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $92,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company's stock.

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.70. Huntsman Corporation has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Huntsman's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.65%.

Insider Activity at Huntsman

In other news, CEO Peter R. Huntsman purchased 100,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 7,256,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,184,705.21. This trade represents a 1.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Huntsman from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $12.00 target price on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Huntsman

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

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