Amundi Purchases 3,518,278 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Amundi raised its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 135.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,119,975 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,518,278 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.59% of GE Aerospace worth $1,736,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 3,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong engine demand supports GE’s outlook. Analysts expect a robust commercial engine market to benefit aerospace suppliers, reinforcing demand for GE Aerospace’s engines, services, and aftermarket business. Woodward, Howmet Likely to Benefit From Strong Engine Market, RBC Says

Analysts expect a robust commercial engine market to benefit aerospace suppliers, reinforcing demand for GE Aerospace’s engines, services, and aftermarket business. Positive Sentiment: Middle East carrier relationships and product milestones provide a favorable demand signal. GE Aerospace highlighted flight-performance milestones, durability improvements, and technologies intended to support airlines in the Middle East. The updates strengthen the company’s commercial positioning, although they did not include a major new financial contract. GE Aerospace Showcases the Future of Flight

GE Aerospace highlighted flight-performance milestones, durability improvements, and technologies intended to support airlines in the Middle East. The updates strengthen the company’s commercial positioning, although they did not include a major new financial contract. Positive Sentiment: GE’s backlog remains a core investment support. A backlog reported at roughly $210 billion offers long-term revenue visibility and reflects the company’s strong competitive position in aircraft engines and services. GE Aerospace Has a Backlog Worth $210 Billion

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $363.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $261.71 and a 12-month high of $382.97. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $344.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.35.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The company had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.71, for a total transaction of $2,863,636.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,309,770.86. This trade represents a 28.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Daiwa Securities Group assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $355.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $390.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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