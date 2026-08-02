Amundi Purchases 37,501 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,385 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 37,501 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.38% of Humana worth $78,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Humana

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades: Leerink Partners raised Humana from “market perform” to “outperform” and set a $513 price target, implying substantial upside. Bank of America also upgraded the stock to “Buy.” Leerink Partners upgrade Bank of America upgrade

Leerink Partners raised Humana from “market perform” to “outperform” and set a $513 price target, implying substantial upside. Bank of America also upgraded the stock to “Buy.” Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter beat: Humana reported adjusted EPS of $7.61, above the $7.27 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $40.89 billion versus expectations of $40.58 billion. Revenue increased 26.2% year over year, and reported profit was approximately $694 million. Humana second-quarter profit report

Humana reported adjusted EPS of $7.61, above the $7.27 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $40.89 billion versus expectations of $40.58 billion. Revenue increased 26.2% year over year, and reported profit was approximately $694 million. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its target from $350 to $370 but maintained a “Hold” rating, indicating only modest expected upside and signaling limited conviction despite the higher valuation estimate. TD Cowen price target update

from $350 to $370 but maintained a “Hold” rating, indicating only modest expected upside and signaling limited conviction despite the higher valuation estimate. Negative Sentiment: Unchanged guidance disappointed investors: Humana affirmed its full-year 2026 adjusted earnings outlook rather than raising it after the quarterly beat. Reports also cited pressure from lower Medicare Advantage quality ratings, tempering optimism about near-term earnings growth. Humana stock and second-quarter outlook

Humana affirmed its full-year 2026 adjusted earnings outlook rather than raising it after the quarterly beat. Reports also cited pressure from lower Medicare Advantage quality ratings, tempering optimism about near-term earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Medicare Advantage exits: Humana plans to withdraw from additional Medicare Advantage markets and plans in 2027 as it targets a 3% margin. The portfolio reshaping may improve profitability over time, but it could reduce membership and revenue growth in the near term. Humana Medicare Advantage plan exits

Humana Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:HUM opened at $364.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.37. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.11 and a 12 month high of $428.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.27 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $40.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.58 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 0.88%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Humana from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James Financial cut Humana from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Humana from $264.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $390.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $386.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on Humana

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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