Amundi Purchases 400,540 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 169.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,262 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 400,540 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.30% of NRG Energy worth $92,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,256 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $34,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $59,455,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,494 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $134.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.11 and a one year high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. NRG Energy's payout ratio is presently 223.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $213.00 to $212.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Williams Trading set a $184.00 target price on NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price objective on NRG Energy in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $201.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NRG Energy

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. This represents a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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