Amundi Purchases 482,185 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Amundi raised its holdings in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,909,911 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 482,185 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.53% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $137,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,952,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,927,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,585,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,213,263,000 after acquiring an additional 467,195 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,140,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $861,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286,875 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,837,249 shares of the company's stock worth $820,717,000 after acquiring an additional 83,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,497,179 shares of the company's stock worth $785,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,678 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $83.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of -119.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $121.64.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Estee Lauder Companies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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