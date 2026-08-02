Amundi Purchases 62,845 Shares of Stantec Inc. $STN

Amundi raised its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN - Free Report) TSE: STN by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,641 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 62,845 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.72% of Stantec worth $71,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 1,504.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,958 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 164,426 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $13,621,000 after buying an additional 22,524 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Stantec by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stantec by 15.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Stock Performance

STN stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.00. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $114.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.75.

Stantec (NYSE:STN - Get Free Report) TSE: STN last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 5.92%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Stantec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on STN. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Stantec from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Stantec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stantec

Stantec Profile

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm's service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

Further Reading

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