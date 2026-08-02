Amundi Purchases 766,026 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,366,322 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 766,026 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.65% of Kimco Realty worth $98,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,615,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 541.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,304,639 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $137,756,000 after buying an additional 5,322,009 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,016,898 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $344,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,959 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,574,515 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $72,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,308,961 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $96,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,072 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.12.

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Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $25.48 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $542.73 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 28.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Profile

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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