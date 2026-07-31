Amundi Purchases 833,359 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Amundi boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 108.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602,945 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 833,359 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.57% of D.R. Horton worth $219,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,948,434 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,321,849,000 after buying an additional 6,695,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,305,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $274,784,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,827,032 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $364,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,126,005 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $162,186,000 after purchasing an additional 770,521 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Weiss Ratings upgraded D.R. Horton from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of D.R. Horton from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $168.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

Trending Headlines about D.R. Horton

Here are the key news stories impacting D.R. Horton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for D.R. Horton to $11.98 from $11.39, indicating expectations for improved earnings growth beyond fiscal 2026.

Wolfe Research raised its FY2027 EPS forecast for to $11.98 from $11.39, indicating expectations for improved earnings growth beyond fiscal 2026. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained a Market Perform rating and a $167 price target, implying potential upside from recent levels despite lowering several earnings estimates.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained a rating and a $167 price target, implying potential upside from recent levels despite lowering several earnings estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods projected quarterly EPS of $2.10, $2.50, $3.42 and $3.51 for D.R. Horton’s first through fourth quarters of fiscal 2027, respectively, for full-year EPS of $11.53. Its FY2028 estimate is $13.15.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods projected quarterly EPS of $2.10, $2.50, $3.42 and $3.51 for D.R. Horton’s first through fourth quarters of fiscal 2027, respectively, for full-year EPS of $11.53. Its FY2028 estimate is $13.15. Negative Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its Q4 fiscal 2026 EPS forecast to $3.09 from $3.41, FY2026 EPS to $10.57 from $10.73, FY2027 EPS to $11.53 from $12.28 and FY2028 EPS to $13.15 from $13.92.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its Q4 fiscal 2026 EPS forecast to $3.09 from $3.41, FY2026 EPS to $10.57 from $10.73, FY2027 EPS to $11.53 from $12.28 and FY2028 EPS to $13.15 from $13.92. Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research lowered its Q4 fiscal 2026 EPS estimate to $2.97 from $3.20 and FY2026 EPS to $10.41 from $10.49. Its revised FY2026 forecast is also slightly below the roughly $10.49–$10.54 consensus range.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI opened at $145.59 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $151.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.43. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.75 and a 52-week high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.47%. D.R. Horton's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.13%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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