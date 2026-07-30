Amundi Raises Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Amundi increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,683,675 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,547,404 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.59% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $403,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4,730.8% in the fourth quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 1,256 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBD. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.54. The business's 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.07). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

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