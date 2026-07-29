Amundi Raises Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Amundi boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,064,443 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 491,173 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.72% of Arista Networks worth $1,112,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Bensler LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $6,350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,613 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,224,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 234,578 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.18, for a total transaction of $43,908,310.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,134,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $961,020,866.26. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total transaction of $4,433,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 462,400 shares in the company, valued at $78,843,824. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,308,316 shares of company stock worth $383,563,775 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $189.74.

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Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive ahead of Arista’s quarterly report, expected in early August. Positive earnings-estimate revisions, a favorable Zacks Rank and expectations for an earnings beat have increased optimism about the company’s outlook. Arista Networks on rising earnings optimism

Analysts remain constructive ahead of Arista’s quarterly report, expected in early August. Positive earnings-estimate revisions, a favorable Zacks Rank and expectations for an earnings beat have increased optimism about the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Strong results from optical, cloud-connectivity and AI-exposed peers—including Corning, Sanmina and Celestica—provide favorable evidence of continued data-center and AI infrastructure spending, a key demand driver for Arista’s networking products. Corning beats second-quarter estimates

Strong results from optical, cloud-connectivity and AI-exposed peers—including Corning, Sanmina and Celestica—provide favorable evidence of continued data-center and AI infrastructure spending, a key demand driver for Arista’s networking products. Neutral Sentiment: A comparison with Advanced Micro Devices suggests Arista may offer stronger profitability and a more attractive relative valuation, although the article still characterizes Arista as expensive and highlights its reliance on a concentrated customer base as an important risk. AMD versus Arista Networks comparison

A comparison with Advanced Micro Devices suggests Arista may offer stronger profitability and a more attractive relative valuation, although the article still characterizes Arista as expensive and highlights its reliance on a concentrated customer base as an important risk. Neutral Sentiment: Arista recently underperformed some technology competitors, indicating that investors may be taking a more selective approach despite the broader AI infrastructure theme. Arista Networks underperforms competitors

Arista recently underperformed some technology competitors, indicating that investors may be taking a more selective approach despite the broader AI infrastructure theme. Negative Sentiment: Director Kenneth Duda disclosed two sales totaling 43,333 shares at approximately $170.51 per share. Both transactions were executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing the immediate signal of discretionary selling, but the sales can still weigh on sentiment.

Director Kenneth Duda disclosed two sales totaling 43,333 shares at approximately $170.51 per share. Both transactions were executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, reducing the immediate signal of discretionary selling, but the sales can still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: With Arista trading at a high earnings multiple, investors may demand another strong earnings beat and upbeat guidance. Any disappointment or evidence of customer-concentration risk could prompt profit-taking after the stock’s recent gains.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $169.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.52 and a 52-week high of $189.82. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $166.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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