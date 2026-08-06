Amundi Raises Stake in Standard Lithium Ltd. $SLI

Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI - Free Report) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,779,555 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 700,555 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.73% of Standard Lithium worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Standard Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Standard Lithium by 734.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Standard Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard Lithium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard Lithium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Lithium Price Performance

Shares of SLI stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $554.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore began coverage on shares of Standard Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $4.75 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLI

Standard Lithium Profile

Standard Lithium NYSEAMERICAN: SLI is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the extraction of lithium from sedimentary brine resources. Utilizing direct lithium extraction (DLE) processes, the company aims to deliver high-purity lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide suitable for the battery and electric vehicle markets. Standard Lithium's technology is designed to accelerate lithium recovery rates while minimizing environmental impact compared to traditional solar evaporation methods.

The company's flagship project is located in the Smackover Formation of southern Arkansas, in collaboration with chemical producer LANXESS.

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