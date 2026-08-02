Amundi Raises Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Amundi lifted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 45,076 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 1.57% of Badger Meter worth $69,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Badger Meter alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 11.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Edward F. Callahan bought 751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,572.75. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at $261,979.25. The trade was a 63.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Badger Meter from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Badger Meter from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seaport Research Partners set a $160.00 price target on Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up from $109.00) on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $164.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BMI

Key Headlines Impacting Badger Meter

Here are the key news stories impacting Badger Meter this week:

Badger Meter Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of BMI stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.09 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $135.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.59 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Badger Meter, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Badger Meter wasn't on the list.

While Badger Meter currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here