Amundi Raises Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Amundi grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,630,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 319,056 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.59% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $256,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $180.00 price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.93.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.7%

BDX opened at $165.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $151.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $127.59 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.21.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 106.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total transaction of $160,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,918,633.52. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 5,189 shares of company stock valued at $765,661 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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