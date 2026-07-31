Amundi Raises Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,347 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 405,129 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 1.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $198,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EXPD alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $167.01 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.48 and a 1-year high of $183.52. The business's fifty day moving average price is $166.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.Expeditors International of Washington's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Expeditors International of Washington's payout ratio is 26.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $153.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Expeditors International of Washington, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Expeditors International of Washington wasn't on the list.

While Expeditors International of Washington currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here