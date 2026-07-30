Amundi Raises Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Amundi boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,104,484 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 183,994 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.54% of Spotify Technology worth $535,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 27.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its position in Spotify Technology by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 90,446 shares of the company's stock worth $43,852,000 after buying an additional 46,555 shares during the last quarter. Emmett Investment Management LP raised its position in Spotify Technology by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Emmett Investment Management LP now owns 15,143 shares of the company's stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 2,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $522.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $485.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.46. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $405.00 and a 12 month high of $748.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.63. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher P. Marshall sold 2,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.86, for a total transaction of $1,377,629.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,714.54. This trade represents a 39.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Staggs sold 5,477 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.00, for a total value of $2,880,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,903,594. This represents a 60.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,442 shares of company stock valued at $54,757,553. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Spotify Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp maintained an “Overweight” rating and a $680 price target, well above recent trading levels, while projecting substantial earnings growth through fiscal 2028. The firm expects FY2028 EPS of $27.06, compared with a current-year consensus estimate of roughly $14.46. Spotify Stock May Be a Bargain on Cash Flow

KeyCorp maintained an “Overweight” rating and a $680 price target, well above recent trading levels, while projecting substantial earnings growth through fiscal 2028. The firm expects FY2028 EPS of $27.06, compared with a current-year consensus estimate of roughly $14.46. Positive Sentiment: A preview article highlighted expectations for strong user growth and described the shares as attractive after recent weakness. The stock’s longer-term performance remains strong, having gained approximately 239% over three years. Spotify Q2 Preview

A preview article highlighted expectations for strong user growth and described the shares as attractive after recent weakness. The stock’s longer-term performance remains strong, having gained approximately 239% over three years. Positive Sentiment: A new Snapchat integration will enable real-time music sharing through Spotify, potentially improving discovery, engagement and user acquisition. Snapchat Introduces Real-Time Music Sharing Through Spotify Integration

A new Snapchat integration will enable real-time music sharing through Spotify, potentially improving discovery, engagement and user acquisition. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation signals are mixed: discounted-cash-flow analysis suggests the stock may be undervalued based on future cash generation, while conventional multiples indicate investors are already paying a premium and therefore expect strong execution.

Valuation signals are mixed: discounted-cash-flow analysis suggests the stock may be undervalued based on future cash generation, while conventional multiples indicate investors are already paying a premium and therefore expect strong execution. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp reduced its EPS forecasts for Q2, Q3 and Q4 2026, lowering its FY2026 estimate to $16.64 from $17.11 and FY2027 to $21.61 from $22.78, although it retained its bullish rating and price target. Spotify Analyst Estimates

KeyCorp reduced its EPS forecasts for Q2, Q3 and Q4 2026, lowering its FY2026 estimate to $16.64 from $17.11 and FY2027 to $21.61 from $22.78, although it retained its bullish rating and price target. Negative Sentiment: Pre-earnings analysis said Spotify may lack the typical indicators supporting an earnings beat. Earlier lower-than-expected guidance for Q2 and ongoing efforts to police fake streams add execution risks ahead of the report. Spotify Earnings Expected to Grow

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $534.00 to $531.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $695.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $629.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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