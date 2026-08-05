Amundi Raises Stock Position in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 6,982.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,555 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,053 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.27% of Chemed worth $13,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Chemed by 2,444,879.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,550,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,374,667,000 after buying an additional 5,549,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,067,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $139,302,000 after purchasing an additional 153,469 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1,260.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,685 shares of the company's stock worth $50,353,000 after purchasing an additional 109,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Chemed by 10,291.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 85,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,768,000 after acquiring an additional 85,107 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHE. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chemed from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Chemed in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chemed from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemed from $436.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $530.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chemed

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 190 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.00, for a total value of $101,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,556. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.51, for a total value of $1,079,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,991,215.18. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,537 shares of company stock worth $1,782,654. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company's stock.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $539.13 on Wednesday. Chemed Corporation has a 52 week low of $365.20 and a 52 week high of $551.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company's 50-day moving average price is $471.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.46. Chemed had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 10.60%.The firm had revenue of $673.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $665.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.000-25.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Chemed's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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