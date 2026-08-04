Amundi Reduces Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Amundi reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,882 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 251,748 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.29% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $23,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 109.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company's stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $51.08.

View Our Latest Report on ARE

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Marc E. Binda sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 188,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,166,256. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Alexandria Real Estate Equities News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alexandria Real Estate Equities this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 FFO and revenue exceeded expectations. Adjusted FFO was $1.73 per diluted share, above the $1.65 consensus estimate, while revenue of approximately $662.8 million topped the $644.9 million forecast. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Q2 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates

Adjusted FFO was $1.73 per diluted share, above the $1.65 consensus estimate, while revenue of approximately $662.8 million topped the $644.9 million forecast. Positive Sentiment: Leasing activity improved significantly. Second-quarter leasing volume reached 1.04 million rentable square feet, up 60% from the first quarter, and the company reported $3.60 billion of liquidity. The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.72 per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Reports Second-Quarter Results

Second-quarter leasing volume reached 1.04 million rentable square feet, up 60% from the first quarter, and the company reported $3.60 billion of liquidity. The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.72 per share. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year guidance was narrowed but maintained. Alexandria set 2026 adjusted FFO guidance at $6.35 to $6.45 per share, preserving the $6.40 midpoint, which is broadly in line with the $6.40 analyst consensus. Alexandria Q2 Earnings Metrics Compared With Estimates

Alexandria set 2026 adjusted FFO guidance at $6.35 to $6.45 per share, preserving the $6.40 midpoint, which is broadly in line with the $6.40 analyst consensus. Negative Sentiment: Operating performance weakened year over year. Revenue fell 13% from the prior-year quarter, adjusted FFO declined from $2.33 per share, and Alexandria posted a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $73.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share. Occupancy was 86.9%, or 90.9% including leases signed for future occupancy.

Revenue fell 13% from the prior-year quarter, adjusted FFO declined from $2.33 per share, and Alexandria posted a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $73.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share. Occupancy was 86.9%, or 90.9% including leases signed for future occupancy. Negative Sentiment: Leverage remains elevated. Net debt and preferred stock stood at 7.0 times annualized adjusted EBITDA, a potential constraint as investors assess the company’s balance sheet and financing costs. Market commentary also indicates mixed analyst views on ARE and notable institutional position reductions. Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on Alexandria Equities

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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