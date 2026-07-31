Amundi Reduces Holdings in Nextpower Inc. $NXT

Amundi decreased its position in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480,221 shares of the company's stock after selling 236,627 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 1.00% of Nextpower worth $178,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nextpower by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nextpower by 24.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,977 shares of the company's stock worth $20,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,497 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Nextpower by 30.0% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nextpower during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextpower by 22.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,353 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXT. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $179.00 price target on Nextpower in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Glj Research upped their price objective on Nextpower from $147.00 to $149.44 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Nextpower from $114.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextpower has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXT

Nextpower News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nextpower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 FY2027 earnings exceeded expectations: Nextpower reported adjusted EPS of $1.20, above the $1.05 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $935.2 million, essentially matching expectations and rising 8.2% year over year. GAAP diluted EPS was $1.07, compared with $1.04 a year earlier. Nextpower quarterly earnings report

Nextpower reported adjusted EPS of $1.20, above the $1.05 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $935.2 million, essentially matching expectations and rising 8.2% year over year. GAAP diluted EPS was $1.07, compared with $1.04 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash generation improved: Gross profit increased 19.2% to $335.9 million, lifting gross margin to 35.9% from 32.6% a year earlier. Operating cash flow climbed 48.9% to $121.1 million, while cash and equivalents reached approximately $1.2 billion. Nextpower Q1 fiscal year 2027 financial results

Gross profit increased 19.2% to $335.9 million, lifting gross margin to 35.9% from 32.6% a year earlier. Operating cash flow climbed 48.9% to $121.1 million, while cash and equivalents reached approximately $1.2 billion. Positive Sentiment: Power-conversion acquisition completed: Nextpower finalized its purchase of power-conversion assets from Zigor Corporation and Apex Power, expanding its platform with certified central inverters for U.S. utility-scale solar and energy-storage projects. The deal could accelerate the company’s U.S. manufacturing ramp. Nextpower acquisition announcement

Nextpower finalized its purchase of power-conversion assets from Zigor Corporation and Apex Power, expanding its platform with certified central inverters for U.S. utility-scale solar and energy-storage projects. The deal could accelerate the company’s U.S. manufacturing ramp. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable: Roth Capital reiterated its Buy rating, and 16 analysts have issued price targets during the past six months with a median target of $150.22. However, analyst targets are not guarantees and reflect expectations rather than new company guidance. Roth Capital rating on Nextpower

Roth Capital reiterated its Buy rating, and 16 analysts have issued price targets during the past six months with a median target of $150.22. However, analyst targets are not guarantees and reflect expectations rather than new company guidance. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is a risk signal: Company insiders reported 24 open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months, including sales by the CEO, president, COO and CFO. Institutional activity was mixed, with 327 investors adding shares and 275 reducing positions. Nextpower earnings and trading activity

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $683,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 358,500 shares in the company, valued at $54,416,715. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 62,670 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $8,162,767.50. Following the sale, the president directly owned 426,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,547,326.75. The trade was a 12.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,574 shares of company stock worth $22,559,770. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Nextpower Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXT opened at $96.90 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $118.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.47. Nextpower Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.61 and a 52-week high of $163.13. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $935.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.39 million. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 28.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nextpower Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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