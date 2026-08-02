Amundi Reduces Holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. $ORLA

Amundi lowered its stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA - Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,284,459 shares of the company's stock after selling 404,369 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 1.24% of Orla Mining worth $69,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,391,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $261,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287,477 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Orla Mining by 992.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,066,678 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,202,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948,805 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 994.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,539,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $34,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen raised shares of Orla Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Orla Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Orla Mining

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Orla Mining stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Orla Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Orla Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -599.40%.

Orla Mining Profile

Orla Mining is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in the Americas. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Quema oxide gold-silver project in Panama, where the company holds approximately 13,000 hectares of mineral concessions. Through feasibility studies and pilot plant testing, Orla has demonstrated the potential of heap leach processing at Cerro Quema, positioning the asset for transition into construction and production phases.

In addition to Cerro Quema, Orla Mining expanded its portfolio in early 2023 with the acquisition of the Gold Springs project located along the Utah–Nevada border in the United States.

Further Reading

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