Amundi Reduces Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Amundi reduced its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553,260 shares of the company's stock after selling 677,101 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.80% of Cencora worth $487,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cencora by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,700,091 shares of the company's stock worth $2,262,956,000 after buying an additional 4,123,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Cencora by 518.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,995,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $623,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,762 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 528.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,475,859 shares of the company's stock worth $461,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Cencora by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,081,732 shares of the company's stock worth $624,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, Director Lauren M. Tyler acquired 550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,932.57. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 target price on Cencora in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair began coverage on Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Evercore set a $360.00 price target on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $367.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cencora

Cencora Stock Performance

Cencora stock opened at $318.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.82 and a 1-year high of $377.54. The company's 50-day moving average is $287.66 and its 200 day moving average is $315.79.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

Cencora announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cencora's payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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