Amundi Reduces Stake in Ford Motor Company $F

Amundi cut its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,470,308 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 11,963,233 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.36% of Ford Motor worth $166,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 55.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 108.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 2,365 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. Ford Motor's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is presently -38.71%.

Key Stories Impacting Ford Motor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ford reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share, ahead of the roughly $0.33 consensus, while revenue reached $48.3 billion. Management also raised its 2026 adjusted EBIT outlook to a midpoint near $10.5 billion, citing stronger pricing, product mix and operating performance. Ford Q2 Earnings Beat on Pricing and Mix

Ford reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share, ahead of the roughly $0.33 consensus, while revenue reached $48.3 billion. Management also raised its 2026 adjusted EBIT outlook to a midpoint near $10.5 billion, citing stronger pricing, product mix and operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup upgraded Ford to “buy” and raised its price target to $20, while JPMorgan and Piper Sandler lifted targets to $17 and maintained bullish ratings. These moves reinforce investor optimism about Ford’s turnaround and valuation. Analyst Ratings

Citigroup upgraded Ford to “buy” and raised its price target to $20, while JPMorgan and Piper Sandler lifted targets to $17 and maintained bullish ratings. These moves reinforce investor optimism about Ford’s turnaround and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Ford secured its largest U.S. military contract since the Cold War to develop F-Series-based tactical truck prototypes for the Army, adding potential diversification to its commercial vehicle business. Ford Lands Army Truck Contract

Ford secured its largest U.S. military contract since the Cold War to develop F-Series-based tactical truck prototypes for the Army, adding potential diversification to its commercial vehicle business. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, supporting Ford’s appeal to income-oriented investors.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, supporting Ford’s appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane raised its target to $14.50 but kept a “neutral” rating, implying limited upside at recent levels. Options activity was also unusually high, with call volume above typical levels, signaling increased speculative interest rather than a clear fundamental shift. BNP Paribas Exane Price Target

BNP Paribas Exane raised its target to $14.50 but kept a “neutral” rating, implying limited upside at recent levels. Options activity was also unusually high, with call volume above typical levels, signaling increased speculative interest rather than a clear fundamental shift. Negative Sentiment: Ford posted a GAAP net loss of approximately $1.3 billion, largely because of a $3.6 billion impairment related to the BlueOval SK battery joint venture. The charge highlights concerns about the returns on Ford’s EV investments and balance-sheet strength.

Ford posted a GAAP net loss of approximately $1.3 billion, largely because of a $3.6 billion impairment related to the BlueOval SK battery joint venture. The charge highlights concerns about the returns on Ford’s EV investments and balance-sheet strength. Negative Sentiment: Ford Model e remains unprofitable and is expected to lose about $4 billion in 2026. Ford Pro EBIT also declined, while aluminum shortages and broader commodity pressures could weigh heavily on second-half margins.

Ford Model e remains unprofitable and is expected to lose about $4 billion in 2026. Ford Pro EBIT also declined, while aluminum shortages and broader commodity pressures could weigh heavily on second-half margins. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jim Farley warned employees that Chinese automakers could potentially enter the U.S. market within five to ten years, raising longer-term competitive concerns despite current trade barriers. Ford CEO Discusses Chinese Competition

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

See Also

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