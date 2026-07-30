Amundi Sells 1,072,017 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Amundi reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,184,339 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,072,017 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.65% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $441,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 412 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,940,013 shares of the company's stock worth $421,039,000 after buying an additional 208,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,449,131 shares of the company's stock worth $123,509,000 after buying an additional 182,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $100.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $93.75 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $74.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.33. The company's 50 day moving average price is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.35.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive's payout ratio is presently 82.49%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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