Amundi Sells 111,438 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Amundi decreased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613,585 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 111,438 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.77% of Cheniere Energy worth $457,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 517 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $298.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $258.99 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $245.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.64. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.20 and a 12 month high of $300.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of -0.01.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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