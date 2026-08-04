Amundi Sells 118,049 Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. $AUGO

Amundi lowered its holdings in shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO - Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,387 shares of the company's stock after selling 118,049 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.37% of Aura Minerals worth $25,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Aura Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Aura Minerals by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 795 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aura Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtus Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Aura Minerals by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company's stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mauad Bruno Sousa purchased 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $181,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 437,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,432,836.75. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodrigo Cardoso Barbosa sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $4,544,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,125,129.35. The trade was a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 403,092 shares of company stock worth $30,450,738.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

AUGO stock opened at $56.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $110.32.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $382.61 million during the quarter. Aura Minerals had a return on equity of 111.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Aura Minerals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Aura Minerals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 288.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AUGO shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Aura Minerals from $122.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Aura Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Aura Minerals from $104.50 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Aura Minerals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aura Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AUGO

Aura Minerals Company Profile

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

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