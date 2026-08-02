Amundi Sells 15,595 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Amundi lessened its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,599 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 15,595 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.35% of United Therapeutics worth $87,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.58, for a total value of $5,785,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,921,276.08. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 502,833 shares of company stock valued at $279,377,162. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $620.00 to $613.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $648.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $517.71 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $272.12 and a 1-year high of $609.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $543.63 and a 200 day moving average of $532.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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