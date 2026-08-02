Amundi Sells 171,226 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Amundi lessened its holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,014 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 171,226 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.26% of DTE Energy worth $79,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 754.2% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $172.00 price objective on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DTE

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $895,806.76. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $141.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.78. DTE Energy Company has a 1 year low of $126.23 and a 1 year high of $155.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.36 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.00%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.165 per share. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 73.73%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

See Also

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