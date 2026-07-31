Amundi Sells 215,307 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Amundi reduced its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,088,253 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 215,307 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 1.25% of Aercap worth $286,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aercap in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Aercap during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aercap during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Aercap by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company's stock.

Aercap News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Aercap this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat estimates: AerCap reported adjusted earnings of $5.14 per share, exceeding the $4.14 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $2.22 billion, above expectations of $2.10 billion. Adjusted net income was $811 million. AerCap Q2 2026 Results

AerCap reported adjusted earnings of $5.14 per share, exceeding the $4.14 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $2.22 billion, above expectations of $2.10 billion. Adjusted net income was $811 million. Positive Sentiment: Strong operating demand: Industry coverage pointed to continued demand for aircraft, a supportive backdrop for AerCap’s leasing activity and asset values. The earnings surprise helped push the stock to a new one-year high. Continued Demand Drives AerCap Figures

Industry coverage pointed to continued demand for aircraft, a supportive backdrop for AerCap’s leasing activity and asset values. The earnings surprise helped push the stock to a new one-year high. Positive Sentiment: Higher analyst targets: Truist raised its price target from $175 to $180 and maintained a “buy” rating. Morgan Stanley lifted its target from $155 to $165, although it retained an “equal weight” rating.

Truist raised its price target from $175 to $180 and maintained a “buy” rating. Morgan Stanley lifted its target from $155 to $165, although it retained an “equal weight” rating. Positive Sentiment: Dividend announced: AerCap declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 12, providing continued shareholder returns. AerCap Interim Financial Report

AerCap declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 12, providing continued shareholder returns. Negative Sentiment: Guidance remains a watch point: AerCap set fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at $16.80, below the roughly $17.20–$17.39 analyst expectation, which could limit further gains despite the quarterly beat.

Aercap Price Performance

AER stock opened at $152.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.48. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52-week low of $105.65 and a 52-week high of $156.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 37.85%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.800-16.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 16.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Aercap's payout ratio is 7.87%.

Aercap declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AER. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Aercap from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Aercap from $164.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aercap from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Aercap from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aercap from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aercap has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $172.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AER

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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