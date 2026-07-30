Amundi Sells 36,939 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Amundi lessened its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,839,631 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 36,939 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.33% of Lowe's Companies worth $434,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $215.68 on Thursday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.40 and a 52-week high of $293.06. The stock has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $214.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.45.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Insider Activity at Lowe's Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $2,097,477.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,628,883.02. This trade represents a 36.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $3,139,885.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,291.50. This represents a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock worth $5,796,937 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $276.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $228.00 to $202.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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