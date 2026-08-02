Amundi Sells 37,673 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Amundi lessened its holdings in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD - Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311,693 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 37,673 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.59% of Modine Manufacturing worth $67,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,529 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $176,037,000 after buying an additional 720,389 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,333,174 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $311,503,000 after acquiring an additional 560,131 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $69,255,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $58,309,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3,145.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 436,084 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $58,222,000 after acquiring an additional 422,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 38,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.17, for a total value of $11,299,697.94. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 66,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,582,463.31. This represents a 36.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Eric S. Mcginnis sold 1,020 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $300,961.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,369,081.84. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,302 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,759. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOD. Wall Street Zen lowered Modine Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $305.00 price objective (down from $340.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $320.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of MOD opened at $200.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 1-year low of $111.18 and a 1-year high of $323.25.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.26. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 4.28%.The firm had revenue of $874.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Modine Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Modine reported fiscal Q1 2027 adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share , exceeding the $1.27 analyst consensus and rising from $0.95 a year earlier. Revenue increased 28% year over year to $874.1 million, broadly near expectations. Modine Q1 Earnings Top Estimates

Modine reported fiscal Q1 2027 adjusted earnings of , exceeding the $1.27 analyst consensus and rising from $0.95 a year earlier. Revenue increased 28% year over year to $874.1 million, broadly near expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2027 net-sales outlook to approximately $3.8 billion-$4.3 billion , indicating continued demand and growth potential. The strong results and higher sales outlook support the longer-term investment case. Why Modine Is Down After Raising Outlook

The company raised its fiscal 2027 net-sales outlook to approximately , indicating continued demand and growth potential. The strong results and higher sales outlook support the longer-term investment case. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight rating and assigned a $280 price target, while B. Riley reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $305 target. Both targets imply substantial upside from the recent trading level. KeyCorp Gives Modine a New Price Target

KeyCorp reiterated an rating and assigned a $280 price target, while B. Riley reaffirmed its rating with a $305 target. Both targets imply substantial upside from the recent trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary has debated whether MOD is a bargain after the earnings report. The company’s growth profile is attractive, but its valuation remains demanding, with the stock trading at a high earnings multiple. Is Modine a Bargain After Strong Earnings?

Investor commentary has debated whether MOD is a bargain after the earnings report. The company’s growth profile is attractive, but its valuation remains demanding, with the stock trading at a high earnings multiple. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s sharp decline following the report indicates that investors were seeking an even stronger outlook or more detail on profitability. Although sales guidance was raised, its wide $3.8 billion-$4.3 billion range brackets the $4.1 billion consensus and may have been viewed as insufficient relative to elevated expectations. Why Modine Is Down After Raising Outlook

The stock’s sharp decline following the report indicates that investors were seeking an even stronger outlook or more detail on profitability. Although sales guidance was raised, its wide $3.8 billion-$4.3 billion range brackets the $4.1 billion consensus and may have been viewed as insufficient relative to elevated expectations. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp reduced its target from $370 to $280, and B. Riley lowered its target from $340 to $305. While both firms remain bullish, the cuts reflect lower near-term expectations and add pressure to the stock’s valuation. Analyst Price Target Changes

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company NYSE: MOD is a global provider of thermal management solutions serving automotive, commercial transportation, heavy-duty off-highway, industrial, HVAC and refrigeration markets. The company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a broad array of heat-transfer products that manage temperature and energy efficiency for engines, power electronics and building climate control systems.

Its product portfolio includes heat exchangers, condensers, radiators, evaporators, charge air coolers, fan systems and associated controls.

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