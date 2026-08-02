Amundi Sells 382,904 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Amundi reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY - Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,705,438 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 382,904 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.38% of Weyerhaeuser worth $66,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,406 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 32,553 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,503 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Weyerhaeuser from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Weyerhaeuser from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Weyerhaeuser from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. Weyerhaeuser Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 6.89%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Weyerhaeuser's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.56%.

Key Stories Impacting Weyerhaeuser

Here are the key news stories impacting Weyerhaeuser this week:

Positive Sentiment: Weyerhaeuser reported adjusted earnings of $0.13 per share , above consensus estimates of approximately $0.08, while revenue of $1.87 billion also topped expectations. Earnings increased from $0.12 per share in the year-ago quarter despite lower revenue. Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings and Sales Top Estimates

Weyerhaeuser reported adjusted earnings of , above consensus estimates of approximately $0.08, while revenue of also topped expectations. Earnings increased from $0.12 per share in the year-ago quarter despite lower revenue. Positive Sentiment: The Wood Products segment was the key earnings driver: adjusted EBITDA rose to $129 million from $71 million in the prior quarter as lumber and oriented strand board pricing and volumes improved. Management also cited firmer western log markets and higher lumber prices. Weyerhaeuser Profit Rises as Lumber and Western Log Prices Increase

The Wood Products segment was the key earnings driver: adjusted EBITDA rose to $129 million from $71 million in the prior quarter as lumber and oriented strand board pricing and volumes improved. Management also cited firmer western log markets and higher lumber prices. Positive Sentiment: Operating cash flow jumped to approximately $399 million from $52 million in the first quarter. Weyerhaeuser also raised its 2026 Strategic Land Solutions adjusted EBITDA outlook to about $450 million and completed a $114 million sale of non-core Oregon timberlands. Weyerhaeuser Rallies After Q2 Earnings Beat

Operating cash flow jumped to approximately $399 million from $52 million in the first quarter. Weyerhaeuser also raised its 2026 Strategic Land Solutions adjusted EBITDA outlook to about $450 million and completed a $114 million sale of non-core Oregon timberlands. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ recent price targets remain above the current trading range, with a reported median target of $30.50, although the targets predate the latest earnings release.

Analysts’ recent price targets remain above the current trading range, with a reported median target of $30.50, although the targets predate the latest earnings release. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA was down year over year, revenue declined 8.3%, and Timberlands and Strategic Land Solutions delivered weaker results than Wood Products. Third-quarter guidance was mixed, reflecting continued macroeconomic and housing-market uncertainty. Weyerhaeuser Q2 Guidance

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company NYSE: WY is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

See Also

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